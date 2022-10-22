JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price to $34.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.88.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Ally Financial by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.