Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE PARR opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.41. Par Pacific had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 85.70%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 346,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 34.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after purchasing an additional 710,461 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 1,257.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,743,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,937 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth about $16,796,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,170,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

