JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $170.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.00.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day moving average of $155.93. The stock has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in American Express by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

