Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) PT Lowered to $2.75 at Raymond James

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $3.25 to $2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a market cap of $122.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $66,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lument Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Articles

