JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Target Price to $38.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on OneMain to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Compass Point reduced their target price on OneMain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.58.

OneMain Trading Up 2.4 %

OMF stock opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. OneMain has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.61.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,913,000 after purchasing an additional 140,242 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000,000 after purchasing an additional 102,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

