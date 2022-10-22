Raymond James Trims Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Target Price to $10.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.56 million, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after buying an additional 823,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 297,486 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 186,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 92,366 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after buying an additional 64,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

