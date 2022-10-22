Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $17.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IVZ. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.08.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 55,758,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $899,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,060,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

