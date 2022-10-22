TheStreet Downgrades CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CMS. Barclays lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.09.

CMS opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

