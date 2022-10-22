Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Cut to Hold at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FAF. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fire & Flower from C$4.50 to C$2.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Fire & Flower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Fire & Flower Price Performance

Fire & Flower stock opened at C$1.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.75. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of C$1.49 and a 1 year high of C$8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.