Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93.
ARE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.20.
In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,079,000 after buying an additional 46,933 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,365,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,731,000 after buying an additional 82,580 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,171,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,870,000 after buying an additional 73,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 739,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,592,000 after buying an additional 93,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
