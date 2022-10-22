Crown (CCK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Crown to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crown to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown has a 12-month low of $78.48 and a 12-month high of $130.42.

Crown Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Crown

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 10.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Crown by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

