Cadence Bank (CADE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Cadence Bank to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cadence Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

NYSE:CADE opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $2,458,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.