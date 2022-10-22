Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $856.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCHN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

