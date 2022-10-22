Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 7.5 %
Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $856.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCHN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Schnitzer Steel Industries
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.