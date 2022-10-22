NewMarket (NEU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $723.64 million during the quarter.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Stock Up 1.6 %

NewMarket stock opened at $309.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.54. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $378.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NewMarket by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

