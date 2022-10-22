NorthWestern (NWE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect NorthWestern to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, analysts expect NorthWestern to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NorthWestern Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NWE stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $49.05 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.30%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in NorthWestern by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NorthWestern by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 8.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

