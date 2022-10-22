Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 24th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PHG opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $48.31.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

