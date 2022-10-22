Community Bank System (CBU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $167.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.37 million. On average, analysts expect Community Bank System to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $59.21 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 43.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 15.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

