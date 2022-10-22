Medpace (MEDP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Medpace has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.07-$6.36 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.07-6.36 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Medpace to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $157.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.69. Medpace has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 57,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $154.59 per share, for a total transaction of $8,877,485.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,209,907.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 57,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $154.59 per share, for a total transaction of $8,877,485.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,483,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,209,907.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 94,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.63 per share, for a total transaction of $15,212,453.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,425,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,568,596.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137 over the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Medpace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 32.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after purchasing an additional 95,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

