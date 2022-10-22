Packaging Co. of America (PKG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter. Packaging Co. of America has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $2.80-$2.80 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 3.6 %

PKG stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

