OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $98.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. On average, analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OCFC opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.79.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at OceanFirst Financial

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

