HomeStreet (HMST) to Release Earnings on Monday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect HomeStreet to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 28.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HomeStreet to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Price Performance

HMST stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $540.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $57.40.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

About HomeStreet

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.