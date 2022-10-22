HomeStreet (HMST) to Release Earnings on Monday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect HomeStreet to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 28.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HomeStreet to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HomeStreet Price Performance
HMST stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $540.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $57.40.
HomeStreet Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.
About HomeStreet
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HomeStreet (HMST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.