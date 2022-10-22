Aaron’s (AAN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Aaron’s has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.75-$2.15 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.75-2.15 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.65 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aaron’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aaron’s stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $268.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 940.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 313,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 209,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 43.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 146,061 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

