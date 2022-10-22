Calix (CALX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Calix has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.18-$0.24 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.18-0.24 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Calix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CALX opened at $61.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Calix by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Calix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

