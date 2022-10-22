Sun Communities (SUI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. Sun Communities has set its FY 2022 guidance at $7.17-$7.27 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at $2.52-$2.57 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sun Communities to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.4 %

SUI stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.38.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

