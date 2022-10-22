Tom Rusin Acquires 16 Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider Tom Rusin acquired 16 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,185 ($14.32) per share, with a total value of £189.60 ($229.10).

Tom Rusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Tom Rusin sold 33 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($14.35), for a total transaction of £392.04 ($473.71).

HomeServe Price Performance

Shares of LON HSV opened at GBX 1,185 ($14.32) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,038.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,185.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,125.49. HomeServe plc has a 1 year low of GBX 578.33 ($6.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,192 ($14.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

