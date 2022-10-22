Stephen Oxley Acquires 21 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2022

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) insider Stephen Oxley purchased 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($23.04) per share, for a total transaction of £400.47 ($483.89).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 21st, Stephen Oxley purchased 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,906 ($23.03) per share, with a total value of £400.26 ($483.64).
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Stephen Oxley acquired 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,219 ($26.81) per share, with a total value of £332.85 ($402.19).

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 0.2 %

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,914.50 ($23.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,138.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,805 ($33.89). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,967.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,037.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JMAT shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,184.29 ($26.39).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.