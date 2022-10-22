Stephen Oxley Acquires 21 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Oxley purchased 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($23.04) per share, for a total transaction of £400.47 ($483.89).
Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Stephen Oxley purchased 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,906 ($23.03) per share, with a total value of £400.26 ($483.64).
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Stephen Oxley acquired 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,219 ($26.81) per share, with a total value of £332.85 ($402.19).
Johnson Matthey Trading Up 0.2 %
Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,914.50 ($23.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,138.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,805 ($33.89). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,967.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,037.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.