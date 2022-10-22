Stephen Oxley Acquires 21 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Oxley purchased 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($23.04) per share, for a total transaction of £400.47 ($483.89).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Stephen Oxley purchased 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,906 ($23.03) per share, with a total value of £400.26 ($483.64).

On Wednesday, August 17th, Stephen Oxley acquired 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,219 ($26.81) per share, with a total value of £332.85 ($402.19).

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,914.50 ($23.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,138.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,805 ($33.89). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,967.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,037.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JMAT shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,184.29 ($26.39).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

