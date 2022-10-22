Terry Miller Acquires 1,500 Shares of Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) Stock

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) insider Terry Miller purchased 1,500 shares of Galliford Try stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £2,490 ($3,008.70).

Galliford Try Stock Down 0.7 %

GFRD opened at GBX 165 ($1.99) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £182.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,300.00. Galliford Try Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213 ($2.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167.04.

Galliford Try Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.00%.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

