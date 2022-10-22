Jasper Judd Purchases 500 Shares of Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC) Stock

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating) insider Jasper Judd acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,228 ($14.84) per share, with a total value of £6,140 ($7,419.04).
Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of BASC opened at GBX 1,207.50 ($14.59) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,245.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,203.12. The company has a market cap of £144.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.24. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,072.61 ($12.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,535 ($18.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 15.84.
About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies
