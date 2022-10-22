Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €160.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €129.64 ($132.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €139.59 and a 200-day moving average of €142.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion and a PE ratio of 3.82. Volkswagen has a one year low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a one year high of €208.35 ($212.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

