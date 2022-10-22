Sarika Patel Purchases 3,291 Shares of abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI) Stock

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Rating) insider Sarika Patel acquired 3,291 shares of abrdn Equity Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £9,971.73 ($12,048.97).

abrdn Equity Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:AEI opened at GBX 301.92 ($3.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.75 million and a P/E ratio of 754.80. abrdn Equity Income Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 290 ($3.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 385.14 ($4.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 315.63.

Get abrdn Equity Income Trust alerts:

abrdn Equity Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. abrdn Equity Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.50%.

abrdn Equity Income Trust Company Profile

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Equity Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Equity Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.