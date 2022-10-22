Kerim Sener Acquires 325,000 Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Rating) insider Kerim Sener bought 325,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($11,781.05).

Kerim Sener also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

On Monday, October 10th, Kerim Sener sold 1,015,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £30,450 ($36,793.14).

Ariana Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AAU opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.14 million and a PE ratio of 335.00. Ariana Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company also explores for silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

Further Reading

