John Scott Buys 11,982 Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Stock

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) insider John Scott bought 11,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £14,977.50 ($18,097.51).

John Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

On Friday, October 14th, John Scott acquired 20,325 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £24,999.75 ($30,207.53).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of LON BSIF opened at GBX 130 ($1.57) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 135.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £794.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.43. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 114.03 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 147 ($1.78).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Increases Dividend

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

(Get Rating)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.