John Scott Buys 11,982 Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Stock

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) insider John Scott bought 11,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £14,977.50 ($18,097.51).
John Scott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 14th, John Scott acquired 20,325 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £24,999.75 ($30,207.53).
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of LON BSIF opened at GBX 130 ($1.57) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 135.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £794.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.43. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 114.03 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 147 ($1.78).
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Increases Dividend
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.