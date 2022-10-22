Garth Palmer Buys 60,000 Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) Stock

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating) insider Garth Palmer acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($31,899.47).

SigmaRoc Price Performance

Shares of SigmaRoc stock opened at GBX 43 ($0.52) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.36. SigmaRoc plc has a 52 week low of GBX 36 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 100.02 ($1.21). The company has a market capitalization of £274.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

