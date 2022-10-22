Greg Fitzgerald Acquires 393,348 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 393,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 554 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £2,179,147.92 ($2,633,093.19).
Vistry Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 550 ($6.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 502 ($6.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,236 ($14.93). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 702.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 811.83. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.01.
Vistry Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Vistry Group
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.