Greg Fitzgerald Acquires 393,348 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 393,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 554 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £2,179,147.92 ($2,633,093.19).

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 550 ($6.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 502 ($6.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,236 ($14.93). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 702.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 811.83. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.01.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Vistry Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Vistry Group

Several research firms have weighed in on VTY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 840 ($10.15) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 772 ($9.33) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vistry Group to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,241 ($15.00) to GBX 710 ($8.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,141.50 ($13.79).

(Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

See Also

