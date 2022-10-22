William Russell Buys 70,000 Shares of Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) Stock

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating) insider William Russell bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £63,700 ($76,969.55).
Augmentum Fintech Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of AUGM stock opened at GBX 92 ($1.11) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.94. Augmentum Fintech PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.50 ($2.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £164.29 million and a P/E ratio of 278.79.
Augmentum Fintech Company Profile
