Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Buys 5,000 Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £18,800 ($22,716.29).

Schroders Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:SDR opened at GBX 379.90 ($4.59) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 1,117.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Schroders plc has a twelve month low of GBX 348 ($4.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 629.50 ($7.61). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,605 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,426.97.

Schroders Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 37 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Schroders’s payout ratio is 61.00%.

SDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Schroders currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,240.80 ($39.16).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

