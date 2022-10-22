Matthew Simpson Acquires 8,471 Shares of Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Stock

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) insider Matthew Simpson bought 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £19,991.56 ($24,156.07).

Palace Capital Trading Down 2.2 %

PCA opened at GBX 220 ($2.66) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £96.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.09. Palace Capital Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 195 ($2.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 297 ($3.59). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 250.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 266.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77.

Palace Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

(Get Rating)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

