Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives C$152.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$152.33.

TRI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$139.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$67.40 billion and a PE ratio of 89.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$144.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$136.51. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$119.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$156.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total transaction of C$30,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,078.44. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total transaction of C$6,930,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,938.20. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total value of C$30,929.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,078.44. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,911.

About Thomson Reuters



Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

