Brokerages Set Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Target Price at $30.50

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 168.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 98,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 61,466 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 74.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 80,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ VECO opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $950.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.30. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.