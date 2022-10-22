Analysts Set Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Target Price at $37.11

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Enovix Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. Enovix has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Activity at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $84,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,367,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,559,154.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,158,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

