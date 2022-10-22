Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $14.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

PBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itaú Unibanco lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of PBR stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 28.57%. Analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.2949 dividend. This represents a yield of 44.8%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.31%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

