Analysts Set Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Price Target at $44.50

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fraport in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fraport from €55.00 ($56.12) to €47.00 ($47.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fraport from €49.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fraport from €33.00 ($33.67) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Fraport Stock Performance

Fraport stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

