Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Receives GBX 1,212.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,212.50 ($14.65).

A number of research analysts recently commented on UTG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($12.39) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($13.90) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Unite Group Stock Down 1.2 %

LON UTG opened at GBX 842.50 ($10.18) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 965.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,061.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04. Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 773 ($9.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,209 ($14.61). The stock has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 619.49.

Unite Group Cuts Dividend

Unite Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

