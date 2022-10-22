Analysts Set The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Target Price at GBX 80.40

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 80.40 ($0.97).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.57) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut The Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The Restaurant Group Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 29.30 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £224.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 107.93 ($1.30). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.49.

Insider Activity

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 49,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £25,059.36 ($30,279.56).

(Get Rating)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.