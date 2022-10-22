MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives $39.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.32 and a beta of 1.26.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $142.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

