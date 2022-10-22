Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

PRVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provention Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in Provention Bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,920,000 after acquiring an additional 104,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,680,000 after buying an additional 54,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 61,956 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 19.1% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 622,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Stock Performance

PRVB stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Provention Bio had a negative net margin of 3,840.68% and a negative return on equity of 100.07%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

