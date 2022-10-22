Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives $26.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRNOF shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Verano from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. Verano has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $15.01.

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $223.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.43 million. Verano had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 12.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Verano will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

