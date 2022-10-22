Analysts Set Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Price Target at $4.69

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPIR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Spire Global by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 298,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 90,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spire Global by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,316,502 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Spire Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 467,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire Global in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Spire Global by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 819,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Stock Up 4.2 %

SPIR stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 million.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

