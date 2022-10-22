Analysts Set Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Target Price at $8.40

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ASC opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $467.41 million, a PE ratio of -292.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

