Parallel Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Up 7.8 %

LRCX stock opened at $355.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.01.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

